Kurdistan March salaries: $728M disbursement on track for 26th

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry ofFinance and Economy announced, on Tuesday, the completion of all steps todisburse March salaries.

The ministry stated that the FederalMinistry of Finance will transfer 954.88 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately$728 million) to cover the Region's public sector payroll, including retirees.The funds are scheduled to be deposited into the ministry’s account at theCentral Bank of Iraq’s Erbil branch on March 26.

The Regional ministry had earlierindicated that coordination with the Federal Budget and Accounting Departmenthad reached the final phase of the salary allocation process.