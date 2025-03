2025-03-25 18:00:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The German Liaison Office for Commerce & Industry in Iraq (AHK Iraq) has told Iraq Business News that trade between Germany and Iraq reached EUR 3.1 billion in 2024. This consisted of EUR 1.8 billion imported from Iraq into Germany, and EUR 1.3 billion from Germany to Iraq. Over four years, this […]

