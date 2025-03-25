Iraq Welcomes New British Ambassador

2025-03-25 18:00:28 - From: Iraq Business News

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mr. Fuad Hussein received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Iraq, Mr. Irfan Siddiq, at the Ministry's headquarters on Monday 24 March 2025. Minister Hussein welcomed the new Ambassador, and wished him success in his […]

