Syria condemns new Israeli attacks on its territory
2025-03-25 19:00:02 - From: Middle East Eye
Syria condemned on Tuesday the latest Israeli attacks on its territory and called on Syrians to reject any attempts to displace them or enforce any new realities on the ground.
The Syrian foreign ministry's statement came after Israeli shelling killed six people in southern Syria earlier on Tuesday. Israel's military said its troops had clashed with militants there who had opened fire on them.
Reporting by Reuters