Turkish forces strike PKK site in northern Duhok

2025-03-25 20:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Turkish warplanes targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) position in theMetina mountain (Matin) range in northern Duhok’s Al-Amediya district, a securitysource said on Tuesday.

Eyewitnessesreported seeing plumes of smoke rising near the village of Sirkli, with noimmediate details on casualties or damage.

Clashesbetween Turkish forces and the PKK have escalated in Duhok since early March,particularly in the villages of Koherzi, Shiladze, and Barji, as well as on theslopes of Mounts Gara and Metina.

The fightinghas largely impacted residents, forcing some to flee and leaving farmlandsscorched by the attacks.