KRG: March salaries depend on Baghdad funding

2025-03-25 22:40:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ TheKurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday it is prepared to pay Marchsalaries to public sector employees before Eid al-Fitr, if the required fundingis received from the federal government in Baghdad.

“When the funding isprovided, the KRG is fully ready to make the payments,” spokesperson PeshawaHawramani said in a statement, clarifying that relations with Baghdad remainpositive and that all technical issues related to salary disbursement "havebeen resolved."

“Unless new requestsare made by Iraq’s Ministry of Finance, there should be no issue in processingthe salaries,” he added.

Earlier, the KurdistanMinistry of Finance and Economy said the Federal Ministry of Finance wouldtransfer 954.88 billion Iraqi dinars (about $728 million) on March 26 to coverthe Region's public payroll, including payments to retirees.