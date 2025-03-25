2025-03-25 23:01:10 - From: Iraq Business News

From IMPACT. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq: Climate Change and Agriculture in Al-Dawaya and Al-Gharraf (March 2025) This assessment was conducted in the Al-Dawaya and Al-Gharraf sub-districts of Thi-Qar [Dhi Qar] governorate, a region facing an unprecedented climate-induced crisis. Iraq's […]

The post Report: Climate Change and Agriculture in Dhi Qar first appeared on Iraq Business News.