Chinese Firm Wins Iraqi Seawater Pipeline Contract

2025-03-26 05:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the award of Tender No. CSSP-ITT-06 from Basra Oil Company (BOC) to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd. (CPPE). The project involves the construction of a seawater pipeline, as part of the Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP). The contract will be executed over 54 months, including […]

