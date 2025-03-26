Iraq to Open 150 Hypermarkets Under Five-Year Plan

2025-03-26 05:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Trade has reportedly announced plans to open 150 hypermarkets across Baghdad and the provinces as part of a five-year strategy. Lama Hashem Al-Moussawi, Director General of the General Company for Food Trade at the Ministry, told state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 23 locations will be opened in 2025, […]

