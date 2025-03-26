Iraq News Now

Iraq Implements Global Transit System TIR from April

2025-03-26 05:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq will implement the global transit system TIR from 1 April 2025, marking a significant step in enhancing logistics and international trade. According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Border Ports Commission announced that the system will streamline cross-border transport, strengthening Iraq's position as a key trade hub in the Middle […]

