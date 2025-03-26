Iraq News Now

Basrah crudes inched higher amid global oil surge

2025-03-26 10:11:36 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Mediumcrude oil increased as global oil prices closed higher.

BasrahHeavy crude rose by 47 cents (0.67%) to $70.34, while Basrah Medium crude alsoclimbed by 47 cents (0.64%), reaching $73.39.

Brentcrude recorded a 19-cent increase to $73.21 a barrel, while West TexasIntermediate (WTI) posted gains of approximately 20 cents to $69.20 a barrel.

