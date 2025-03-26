Middle East crisis live: hundreds join anti-Hamas protest in Gaza

2025-03-26 12:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Demonstrators in Beit Lahia called for an end to the war with Israel, shouting ‘Hamas out’, amid the IDF’s intense bombing campaign

Syria described Israeli attacks as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty after a deadly bombardment on Tuesday in the country’s south, where Israel’s military said it had responded to incoming fire.

The violence near the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights followed Israeli airstrikes in central Syria.

This escalation comes in the context of a series of violations that started with Israeli forces’ penetrating into Quneitra and Daraa provinces, in an ongoing aggression on Syrian territory, in flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law.”

