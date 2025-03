2025-03-26 14:00:04 - From: SANA

New York, SANA- UN China’s Permanent Representative, Fu Cong, condemned Wednesday the Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, calling on the occupying forces for immediate withdrawing. During a UN Security Council session held Tuesday night, Xinhua News Agency quoted Cong as saying “Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be respected, and Israeli forces must …