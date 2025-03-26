Iraqis buy +200 properties in Turkiye in early 2025

2025-03-26 14:52:56 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraqi citizens purchased over 200 properties in Turkiye during the first twomonths of 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported onWednesday.

"Iraqisbought 202 properties in Turkiye from January through February, compared to 211properties during the same period last year," the institute said.

Iraqisranked third among foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in early 2025, behindRussia with 504 properties and Iran with 295. Ukrainians followed in fourthplace with 180 purchases, Germany ranked fifth with 156, and Azerbaijanissecured sixth with 137.