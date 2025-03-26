Halabja Chamber demands official provincial status

2025-03-26 15:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Halabja Chamber of Commerceand Industry called on Iraq’s trade chambers to back its efforts in securinglegal recognition for Halabja as Iraq’s 19th province.

Chamber Chairman Taher Sheikh Ezzedine emphasized the city'sneed for greater support and formal acknowledgment as an independent province.

Expressing confidence in Iraqi lawmakers and Halabja’srepresentatives, he voiced hope that the upcoming parliamentary session wouldmark a turning point in achieving this goal.

The Iraqi Parliament’s media office had scheduled the sixthparliamentary session for Tuesday but postponed it to Wednesday due to a lackof quorum.