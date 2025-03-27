Erbil: commemorating “Laylat al-Qadr”

2025-03-27 02:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A large group ofworshippers gathered at Hajiya Makiya Mosque in Erbil to observe Laylatal-Qadr, the Night of Decree, in a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Exclusive photos taken by ShafaqNews showed dozens of locals arriving at the mosque to perform prayers andrecite the Qur'an.

The event saw a notable turnoutacross different age groups.

Meanwhile, the mosque'sadministration implemented organizational measures to ensure smooth entry andexit for the worshippers.