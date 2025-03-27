Once revived, now neglected: Baghdad’s Abu Nuwas Street struggles again

2025-03-27 13:26:19 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Once a symbol of Baghdad’s charm, Abu NuwasStreet has long captivated residents with its stunning Tigris River views andlush green spaces. However, despite periodic restoration efforts, neglectrepeatedly takes its toll, pushing the street into decline.

Following years of deterioration after 2003, rehabilitationof Abu Nuwas Street only began in 2011. Roughly a year ago, the statue of AbuNuwas, the famous classical Arabic poet, was restored, but waste continues toaccumulate along the road, particularly in the area opposite the Ministry ofCommunications, extending toward Karrada and Jadriya.

Baghdad Municipality spokesperson Uday Al-Jandeel toldShafaq News that the street remains a priority for the city’s administration,noting that while the first two phases of rehabilitation were completed, workstalled due to a lack of funding. “Once financial resources become available,efforts will resume,” he added.

After the completion of the first phase in 2023, the streetsaw a resurgence, with families flocking to its parks and public spaces. InJune 2023, Baghdad Mayor Ammar Musa Kazem announced the final touches on thesecond phase of the Abu Nuwas Corniche and Park project.

“The redevelopment includes a 1-kilometer stretch of thecorniche and 17 acres of green spaces, aiming to transform the area into one ofthe city’s largest recreational and tourist destinations,” he revealed, addingthat the second phase also introduced new facilities, including a parking lotfor 100 vehicles, and designated areas for children, seniors, and people withdisabilities.

Despite these efforts, many Baghdad residents stress theneed for urgent action to complete the project. Academic Razzaq Ouda Faleh toldShafaq News, “It is shameful that such a vital street in the heart of Baghdadis left in this state.”

Citizen Huda Sahib expressed frustration to Shafaq News overthe stalled progress. “With work halted, neglect has crept back in—the park isdeteriorating, and the street has become a haven for delinquent behavior.”











