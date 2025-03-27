RAMS unveils largest artificial lake project in Erbil

2025-03-27 14:30:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish company RAMS Globalrevealed a new project aimed at creating the largest artificial lake in theMiddle East in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The project would play a significant role in improving theenvironment in Erbil and reducing pollution levels in the province, the companyexplained.

During a meeting with government officials in Erbil, RAMS introducedthe Pavilion By Rams project, aimed at “addressing environmental pollution inthe region.” The project, one of the largest in Kurdistan, will feature luxuryresidential and commercial developments around one of the Middle East's largestartificial lakes.

The company further outlined that the project will featurevillas ranging from 400 to 1,000 square meters, sports facilities, cafes andrestaurants surrounding the lake.