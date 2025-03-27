Iraq's oil exports exceed 95M barrels in February

2025-03-27 15:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports exceeded 95 million barrelsin February, the Oil Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil(SOMO) statistics, published by the ministry, the total exports of crude oilamounted to 95,148,167 barrels.

The data showed that 94,375,012 barrels were exported fromoil fields in central and southern Iraq, while exports from the Qayyarah oilfield amounted to 419,846 barrels. As for exports to Jordan, they totaled 353,309barrels.

In January, total exports of crude oil amounted to 103,343,193barrels.