Gold prices surge in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

2025-03-27 16:20:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices rose in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 630,000 IQD, with a buying price of 626,000 IQD.

Iraqi gold of the same carat was sold at 600,000 IQD per mithqal, while the buying price stood at 596,000 IQD

In jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold was sold at 630,000 and 640,000 IQD, while 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 600,000 and 610,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 716,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 657,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 627,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 537,000 IQD.