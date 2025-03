2025-03-27 20:00:02 - From: SANA

Riyadh-SANA- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory and the bombing of the town of Koya, west of Daraa, by the occupying forces, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many innocent people. The Secretariat affirmed in a statement …