US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon

2020/01/29 | 22:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 50, according to new figures released by the Pentagon on Tuesday, AFP reported.

The personnel have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI), Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

The military had said on Friday that 34 troops were injured in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on January 8.