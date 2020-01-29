US hopes to discuss "entire strategic framework" with Iraq soon


2020/01/29 | 23:15 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The United States hopes to discuss the entire strategic framework of its relationship with Iraq soon, a U.S.

envoy said on Tuesday, as the fate of a U.S.

military mission there remains in doubt after a drone strike that killed an Iranian general.

Iraq's parliament has voted to ask the United States to withdraw its 5,000-strong force after the Jan.

3 U.S.

drone strike in Baghdad, which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi leader of a powerful pro-Iran armed faction.

Washington has paused some of the military activity of its troops in Iraq, which were invited back into the country in 2014 as part of a mission to fight the Islamic State militant group in both Iraq and Syria, after withdrawing three years earlier.

"We are looking forward to sitting down and having a broad discussion with the Iraqi government of our entire strategic framework relationship in the near future," James Jeffrey, the U.S.

special envoy for Syria, told Reuters.

