Iraq's Oil Ministry Signs MoU with American University

2025-03-28 04:20:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American University on Monday to enhance cooperation in training and education. According to Bassem Mohammed Khudair, Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs, the agreement will support the Ministry's strategy for developing technical, engineering, and administrative personnel to ensure optimal management of […]

