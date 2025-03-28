Uganda Plans Consulate in Iraq

2025-03-28 04:20:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Uganda is reportedly considering establishing a consulate in Iraq to better support its growing migrant workforce, which was estimated at 20,000 six years ago. According to New Vision, officials from Uganda's embassy in Tehran, led by Chargé D'Affaires Oscar Edule, reaffirmed this need during a session with Uganda's Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee […]

