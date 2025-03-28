Paris honors Peshmerga with city landmarks

2025-03-28 17:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Paris will name a street anda park in honor of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnawannounced on Friday.

The decision followed Khoshnaw’s meetingwith Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during his visit to the French capital for Nowruzcelebrations. According to Erbil local government, Khoshnaw conveyed PrimeMinister Masrour Barzani’s gratitude for France’s ongoing support to theKurdish people, particularly during periods of conflict.

The two officials discussed strengtheningcooperation between Erbil and Paris, focusing on urban planning, governance,and the implementation of a memorandum of understanding to formalize jointprojects. Talks also covered the restoration of the Erbil Citadel and thecreation of a “Maison de Paris” (House of Paris) in the city.

Khoshnaw confirmed Erbil’s willingness tohost the Francophone Governors and Mayors Summit in 2026, following this year’sedition in Vietnam.