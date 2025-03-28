Iraq’s Dhi Qar Oil: Emergency plan to raise output at Al-Nasiriyah field

2025-03-28 17:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Dhi Qar Oil Company said onFriday it launched an emergency plan at the Al-Nasiriyah field in the country’ssouth to raise oil and gas output.

The announcement came during a meeting betweencompany director Saeed Zghair Shlagah and Dhi Qar Provincial Council chiefEzzat Awda Al-Nashi, where both discussed enhancing cooperation and integratinglocal and federal efforts in energy and investment projects.

Shlagah outlined the firm’s short-term strategyto ramp up output by mobilizing its engineering and technical staff. “Thesenior management has adopted an emergency plan to raise production at theAl-Nasiriyah field to 70,000 barrels per day,” he said, adding that “thisincrease will also boost gas production to 30 million scfd, adding 10 million.”

He also noted steady progress on a majorproject to capture associated gas from the Gharraf and Nasiriyah fields, whichis being implemented under a ministry-awarded contract. The first phase willstart at 67 million scfd and is expected to reach 200 million scfd by the endof 2027.

In addition to technical goals, the companyreaffirmed its commitment to Dhi Qar through initiatives to support investment,stimulate the local economy, and meet the operational needs of the oil sector.

Shlagah stressed the importance of closecoordination with local authorities to ensure integrated services for theprovince.Al-Nashi echoed the sentiment, saying the council backs thecompany’s vision, which he said aligns with Dhi Qar’s strategic priorities andlong-term development goals.