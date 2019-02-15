Trump: We’ll announce ‘eradication’ of ISIS caliphate in 24 hours

2019/02/15 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – US President Donald Trump said he is ready to declare the end of the so-called caliphate of ISIS."We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump told reporters on Friday at the White House. The president once again appears out of step with his own military. A day earlier, Gen. Raymond Thomas, commander of US special operations, was much more cautious. “I’d be hesitant to use the term winning,” he told the Senate Committee on Armed Services. “We’re on the verge of diminishing the threat and then in the process of determining what the residual capability needs to remain in place in the region to ensure that we securing that, securing that objective,” he explained. On the ground, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with global coalition support have boxed ISIS into a last square kilometre of territory in the Baghouz area of eastern Deir ez-Zor province. They have actually slowed the pace of their offensive because of concern for civilians – wives and children of ISIS fighters – and explosives planted by the jihadists who are not giving up the fight. "ISIS fighters are refusing to hand themselves over and they are still putting up a fight. We do not know what is the point of this resistance," SDF spokesman Adnan Afrin told AFP.
