Jordan: Helpline Dashboard UNHCR Jordan - December 2019

2020/01/30 | 19:35 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen

UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world, answering over 300,000 calls per month.



Since its inception in 2008, staff on the helpline have responded to over 8 million calls, to date.



The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 11 dedicated staff are available for more complex and emergency calls.