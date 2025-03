2025-03-29 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued two decrees on Friday, the first one is No. (7) of 2025 appointing Sheikh Osama Al-Rifae as Grand Mufti of the Republic, while the second decree, No. 8, forms the Supreme Fatwa Council which comprises 15 scholars and Imams. “Bilad al-Sham has always been a scientific, cultural, and religious …