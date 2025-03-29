Iraq oil: Jordan imports climb in February

2025-03-29 14:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported 729,826 barrels of crude oil to Jordan during the first two months of 2025, according to data released by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

The volume marks a 23% decline compared with the same period in 2024, when exports totaled 897,432 barrels.

Despite the overall drop, shipments rose in February to 419,946 barrels, up from 309,980 barrels in December 2024.

In August 2023, Iraq and Jordan agreed to raise monthly crude deliveries from 10,000 to 15,000 barrels per day — increasing the monthly supply from 300,000 to 450,000 barrels, covering about 10% of Jordan’s oil needs.