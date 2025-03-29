Rebuilding Basra’s maritime power: Is Al-Faw Port the game changer for Iraq?

2025-03-29 15:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ As Iraq’s only maritimegateway, Basra connects the country to global trade through its southernports—Umm Qasr, Al-Maqal, Khor Al-Zubair, and Abu Flous. Yet, years of laxityhave left the ports' infrastructure outdated, limiting their potential. Withthe Al-Faw Port project promising a new era, can Iraq finally overcomestagnation and emerge as a key player in global shipping?

Security Within Global Standards

The safety of Iraq’s ports andmaritime navigation is managed by the Ministries of Defense and Interior, whichoversee both port security and the protection of ships.

"The measures taken at theports meet global standards," Aqeel Al-Fraiji, head of the BasraProvincial Council’s Security Committee, told our agency. “This includes safetyand firefighting equipment, surveillance cameras, and all other aspects of portprotection.”

Al-Fraiji also highlighted thespecialized department within the Ministry of Interior—the Port Police—and therole of the Naval Forces Command within the Ministry of Defense. "Bothforces are well-prepared, trained, and equipped," he added.

Decades of Neglect

Iraq's vital ports in Basra, whichserve as the country’s primary economic artery, have remained largely unchangedfor decades. Despite their crucial role in supplying goods across allprovinces, transportation expert Basel Al-Khafaji asserted to Shafaq News thatthese ports "have not seen any developments since the last century."

The failure to modernize keyfacilities such as Umm Qasr and Khor Al-Zubair is due to a mix of mismanagementand political interference, according to Al-Khafaji. “The primary issue isadministrative and financial corruption, along with political party controlover the ports,” he explained. “There has been no intention to upgrade thesefacilities.”

Umm Qasr Port, one of the mostimportant hubs, remains a critical asset due to its maritime routes andwell-equipped quays, yet its capacity is limited by outdated infrastructure."Iraqi ports have remained the same for the past 40 years, without deepeningthe docking areas to accommodate larger and medium-sized vessels,"Al-Khafaji noted. As a result, ships arriving at the ports can only carry cargoup to 25,000 tons. To address this, he suggested the draft should be deepenedfrom 10 meters to 20 or 25 meters, allowing giant vessels to dock andincreasing the volume of goods that can be imported.

The expert also highlighted theshortcomings of the older Al-Maqal Port, where the draft is only 6 or 7 meters."This means that large or even medium-sized vessels cannot enter, onlysmaller ones."

Al-Faw Port Is The Solution

The Al-Faw Port project is set toreshape Iraq’s economic future, with the first phase scheduled for inaugurationin 2025. Maitham Al-Safi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport,emphasized that this milestone is crucial for addressing the challenges ofBasra’s ports.

In an interview with Shafaq NewsAgency, Al-Safi outlined the project's steady progress. "Work isproceeding as scheduled, and the port will eventually integrate with thecurrent railway system. Full operation is expected by 2030, in line with the Development Road Project," he said, confirming that the project is meetinginternational standards.

Spanning 54 km, Al-Faw Port willfeature Iraq’s largest industrial city, making it the heart of the RoadProject. "This port will be the first station to link the East with theWest," Al-Safi explained. "At just 1,200 km from Europe, it will bethe closest global port, offering new opportunities to diversify Iraq's economyand reduce its reliance on oil revenues for financing the general budget."

Addressing concerns about ship draftdepths, raised by transportation expert Al-Khafaji, Al-Safi reassured,"The dredging operations at Al-Faw Port will reach a depth of 19.8 meters,the highest draft level possible. We are fully committed to adhering to thehighest dredging standards."

5 in 1: The Latest On Al-Faw Port’sProgress

The progress of the Al-Faw Portdevelopment is marked by several key milestones, with the first phaseconsidered the most crucial. As Al-Safi explained, "This phase isfoundational, focusing on the infrastructure through the port's five keyprojects."

Work on the five-dock project hasbeen “successfully” completed. The spokesperson shared, "We are nowfinalizing the 62 km connecting road, which is 97% complete. This road willsignificantly reduce time, effort, and pollution." The second project,which involves the construction of two overpasses, is also nearing completion,with over 98% of the work done, and efforts are in place for its inaugurationas soon as possible.

Moving on to the third project,Al-Safi described the submerged tunnel as being in its final stages, withconcrete block installation underway. "This project is particularlycomplex and is the first of its kind in the Middle East," he noted. Thefourth project, focused on the container yard, has reached over 86% completion.

The fifth and final project,dredging the navigation channel, is on track. Al-Safi reassured, "Theministry is committed to the established timelines for its completion."

Operations at all ports and maritimenavigation are reportedly progressing without any reported issues.

The General Company for Ports ofIraq (GCPI) announced on December 30, 2024, that its annual revenue surpassedone trillion Iraqi dinars (760 million USD). Container handling reached 1.8million, and over 3,000 ships docked at the port.