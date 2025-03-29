President Barzani's Eid al-Fitr message: Unity for Iraq, Kurdistan

2025-03-29 21:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani extended Eid al-Fitr greetings, callingfor unity and cooperation across Iraq andIraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement, Barzanicongratulated Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and abroad, paying special tribute tothe families of martyrs and wishing citizens a peaceful holiday. He describedthe occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm values of “reconciliation, forgiveness,peace, and humanity,” urging renewed commitment to shared values.

The Kurdish President also hopedfor better living conditions and stronger national unity, emphasizing the need for collective action to servethe public good.

Hatina cejna pîroz a Remezanê li hemû misilmanan li Kurdistanê, herwiha li Iraq û cîhanê, bi taybetî jî li malbat û kesûkarên serbilind ên ?ehîdan pîroz be. Hêvîdar im ku her kes cejn û bêhnvedaneke aram û tena û tije bextewarî derbas bikin û bi xêr û xwe?î ji bo hemû aliyan… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 29, 2025

The Kurdistan Region’sMinistry of Endowments declared earlier that Eid would begin on Sunday, March30. The Kurdistan Regional Government announced a public holiday from March 29to April 5, with government offices set to reopen on April 6.