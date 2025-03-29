Kurdistan’s Erbil to receive 60,000+ tourists during Eid al-Fitr

2025-03-29 21:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region expectsover 60,000 tourists to visit its capital, Erbil, during the Eid al-Fitrholiday, the Tourism Directorate announced on Saturday.

The previous holiday saw a similar numberof visitors, but this year’s figure could be higher due to the week-long publicholiday (from March 29 to April 5) in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, aswell as the overlap of Nowruz, the directorate affirmed.

Earlier, the Spokesperson for theAl-Sulaymaniyah Tourism Directorate, Koran Qader, told Shafaq News that theprovince expects a large influx of tourists.





