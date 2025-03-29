US citizen detained in Afghanistan by Taliban released to Qatari embassy

2025-03-29 22:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Faye Hall had been detained since February along with a British couple before a court order led to her release

A US citizen detained in Afghanistan in February by the Taliban administration has been released, the former US ambassador to Afghanistan and Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad said on Saturday.

“American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home,” Khalilzad posted on X.

