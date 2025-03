2025-03-29 22:00:33 - From: SANA

Damascus-SANA- Damascus’ First Sharia Judge, Ahmad Muhammad Hamadeh, announced that tomorrow, Sunday, is the last day of Ramadan, and Monday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Hamadeh held a session today to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1446 AH, with the participation of the Syrian Astronomical Association. And as Shawwal Moon was not …