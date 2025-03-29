Iraq’s February oil exports fall 8M barrels due to shorter month

2025-03-29 22:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The decrease in Iraq’s oilexports for February was primarily due to the shorter month, an oil expertexplained on Saturday.

The Ministry of Oil had reported over 95million barrels in exports for February, a decline of about 8 million barrelscompared to January’s exports, which exceeded 103 million barrels.

Oil expert Hamza Al-Jawahiri told ShafaqNews that this trend recurs every year in February. “The month’s 28 days,compared to the typical 30 or 31 days, resulted in lower exports.”

The daily average for February, heexplained, was around 3.4 million barrels, and adding two extra days would haveboosted exports by approximately 7 million barrels.