2020/01/31 | 12:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

Bahrain-listed United Gulf Holding (UGH) has received approval from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) to buy a 51.8 percent stake in Bank of Baghdad.

According to The National, the company will acquire the stake from Kuwait-based Burgan Bank.

The stock-market announcement can be found here.

(Sources: UGH, The National)