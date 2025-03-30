2025-03-30 04:25:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has said its member companies will not resume crude oil exports via the Iraqi-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP) until the Government of Iraq (GOI) guarantees contract sanctity and payment for past and future exports. Full statement from APIKUR: Designated International Oil Companies (IOCs), along with […]

The post APIKUR Rejects Iraq's Terms for Oil Exports first appeared on Iraq Business News.