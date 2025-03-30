Dollar prices rise in Baghdad

2025-03-30 12:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnSunday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edgedhigher in Baghdad markets.

According to asurvey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening ?fthe central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at147,550 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,400 dinars on Saturday.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,500 IQD and146,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the dollar is notexchanged during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.