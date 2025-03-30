Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad markets

2025-03-30 14:30:54 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad markets.

Accordingto a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Streetrecorded a selling price of 643,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams)for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with abuying price of 639,000 IQD.

Theselling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 613,000 IQD, with a buying price of609,000 IQD.

Injewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold rangedbetween 645,000 and 655,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 615,000 and625,000 IQD.