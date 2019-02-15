عربي | كوردى
US: Time to expand international coalition against ISIS
2019/02/15 | 20:45
The top Pentagon official said Friday he foresees a

"bigger and stronger" American-led international coalition combatting ISIS group globally as the US withdraws its troops from Syria.Pat Shanahan, on his first trip abroad as the acting

secretary of defense, made his comment after meeting in Munich with

representatives of the dozen or so countries that provide troops in Iraq and

Syria."While the time for US troops on the ground in

northeast Syria winds down, the United States remains committed to our

coalition's cause, the permanent defeat of ISIS, both in the Middle East and

beyond," Shanahan said in remarks to reporters.The US has about 2,000 troops in Syria and about 5,200 in

Iraq.President Donald Trump's decision in December to pull out of

Syria angered some allies, confounded US military officials and prompted Jim

Mattis to resign as defense secretary.Gen. Joseph Votel, who as head of US Central Command is

overseeing military operations against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, said last week

that he was not consulted before Trump made his decision.In an interview with CNN on Friday, Votel went a step

further, saying, "It would not have been my military advice at that

particular time ... I would not have made that suggestion, frankly."CNN quoted him further as saying ISIS "still has leaders,

still has fighters, it still has facilitators, it still has resources, so our

continued military pressure is necessary to continue to go after that

network."Votel is leaving his post shortly.Shanahan said the United States will "continue to

support our local partners' ability to stand up to the remnants of ISIS,"

but he did not explain how that will be done.A senior defense official, speaking later, said Shanahan did

not discuss a timetable for the US withdrawal from Syria, which other

officials have said is expected to be completed in April. The coalition

partners did not take issue with the US withdrawal, indicating they see it as

an irreversible decision, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity

to discuss the closed-door talks.The focus of the meeting, on the topic of Syria, was how to

avoid a security vacuum once US troops are gone, the official said. No

representatives committed to keeping troops there after the US leaves,

raising the possibility of clashes between Turkey — a US NATO ally — and the

US-backed Syrian fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, which

suffered heavy casualties in fighting ISIS. The Turks view the Kurdish members of

the SDF as terrorists and a treat to Turkey.In his public remarks, Shanahan said that in Syria, ISIS has

lost most of its leadership and resources — though he didn't say it's lost 100

percent of its territory."Together, we have eliminated the group's hold over 99

percent of the territory it once claimed as part of its so-called

caliphate," he said. "We have ensured ISIS no longer holds the

innocent people of Syria or Iraq in its murderous iron fist."ISIS militants are holed up in the last sliver of land in

eastern Syria as US-backed forces are closing in.As ISIS retreats in Syria, some worry that substantial numbers

of its fighters could migrate beyond the Middle East, to Africa, for example.Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of US Africa Command,

said in an interview with a small group of reporters Friday that he is not yet

seeing evidence of ISIS movements into Africa, although he said this cannot be

ruled out.Shanahan said he and his counterparts discussed the future

of their coalition, which was developed during the Barack Obama administration

after US forces took on ISIS directly in 2014 with a return of US troops to

Iraq as advisers and the start of a bombing campaign against ISIS in Syria."I, for one, envision an even bigger and stronger

coalition going forward — one that has evolved to meet the global threat posed

by ISIS's offshoots and its murderous ideology," he said. It needs to look

beyond Syria and Iraq to face the militants' broader threat in other parts of

the world including Afghanistan and the Philippines, he said.The senior defense official said Shanahan was not referring

to increasing the number of members in the coalition — now totaling 79 — but

rather adding to the quality of their contributions, including non-military

offerings.Ursula von der Leyen, the German defense minister and host

of the Munich meeting, said there was agreement among participants that the

fight in Iraq and Syria is not over."ISIS is changing its face at the moment, going more

underground and building up networks there, including with other terror groups,

partly in a global network that they are trying to expand underground,"

she said.

