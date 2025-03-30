Iraq's crude exports to S. Korea surge 14.6%

2025-03-30 15:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked as the fourth-largest crude oil exporter to South Korea in February, according to Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

KNOC highlighted the rising appeal of Iraq’s Basrah Medium crude in the spot market, as its official selling prices for Sour Heavy crude remained more competitive than similar grades offered by other Gulf suppliers.

Saudi Arabia retained its position as South Korea’s top supplier, shipping 27.159 million barrels last month, followed by the US with 12.329 million, the UAE with 11.855 million, and Iraq with 9.65 million—up 23.6% from January’s 7.808 million and 14.6% higher than February 2024’s 8.419 million. Kuwait rounded out the top five with 7.678 million.