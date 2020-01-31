First person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the US

2020/01/31 | 18:35 - Source: INA

A second person in Chicago has come down with the coronavirus, bringing the total of coronavirus patients in the US up to six (two in Chicago, two in California, one in Seattle, and one in Arizona).



But this is the first case that was transmitted person-to-person within the US (the other five patients became infected in China).

With more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the conronavirus (mostly in China), and at least 170 deaths, The World Health Organization is meeting again today to determine whether it should be declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.