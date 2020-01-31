Libya: UNHCR Update Libya (31 January 2020)

2020/01/31 | 21:50 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Libya, occupied Palestinian territory, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, World

Highlights

In a press release on 30 January, UNHCR announced that it was suspending operations at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) due to the worsening conflict in Tripoli.



The step came after UNHCR learned of training exercises, involving police and military, at part of the site.



UNHCR has already begun evacuating persons out of the GDF to safer locations.



Over the course of the week, some 150 refugees and asylum-seekers who were hosted at the GDF agreed to be transferred to the urban community.



At the Community Day Centre (CDC), they received cash grants and core-relief items (CRIs) including hygiene kits, sleeping mats, blankets, plastic sheeting, and clothes.



Since October 2019, more than 400 refugees and asylum-seekers, previously accommodated at the GDF, have accepted the urban assistance package.

Population movement

As of 30 January, 996 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.



On 25 January, a total of 49 individuals disembarked at Tajoura port.



The group included six persons of concern to UNHCR from Somalia (5) and Palestine (1).



Those who disembarked were released upon arrival.



UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps, continue to provide medical assistance and CRIs to persons at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to register refugees and asylum-seekers in the urban community and at detention centres.



Last week, UNHCR registered 328 individuals at its Sarraj registration office.



The group included individuals from Sudan, Syria, Eritrea, Iraq, Palestine, Somalia and Ethiopia.



UNHCR also registered 129 individuals at Souq Al Khamees detention centre in Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli).



So far in 2020, a total of 1,045 have registered with UNHCR in Libya.





Medical consultations are a vital life-saving tool that UNHCR and its partners provide at the CDC and the GDF.



Last week, a total of 209 primary healthcare consultations and 32 medical referrals were provided at the CDC.



At the GDF, 146 medical consultations were provided, in addition to follow-up cases for five pregnant women and 12 cases of tuberculosis.



As of 30 January 2020, UNHCR through its partner, IMC has provided more than 650 medical consultations and 113 medical referrals at the CDC.

Distribution of CRIs to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community continues.



During the reporting period, 85 individuals received material assistance including blankets, plastic sheeting and solar lamps at the CDC.



Through the outreach teams, 23 individuals living in urban areas also received assistance.