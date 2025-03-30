Eid after Al-Assad: Syrian refugees celebrate

2025-03-30 22:21:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Syrian refugees in Duhok's camps welcomed Eidal-Fitr with joy and optimism, celebrating their first holiday since the fallof Bashar Al-Assad’s government.

In Domiz camp, Hussein Hassou, a refugee from Qamishli, toldShafaq News, “This Eid feels different, especially for Syrian Kurds, as itmarks the first after the end of Al-Assad’s rule.”

Refugee Nahida Khalil voiced her deep longing for home afterliving more than 12 years in the camp. “While we have found safety here, ourhearts remain in Syria,” she said.

However, Hawar Aziz cautioned that Assad’s downfall does notnecessarily mean a clear future for Kurdish areas in Syria. “Personally, I’mnot considering returning; I prefer to wait until the situation stabilizes,” herevealed.

Al-Assad's government officially collapsed on December 8,2024, following a major opposition offensive led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham,backed primarily by the Turkish-supported Syrian National Army. The fall of theregime marks a turning point in Syria’s ongoing civil war, which began in 2011.

Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000 Syrian refugees,with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated 122,000 refugeesreside in Erbil Governorate, including both the city and nearby camps. Of thisnumber, 92,000 live in Erbil and its surrounding areas outside of camps, whilethe rest are distributed across various camps in Iraq, such as Domiz, Qushtapa,Basirma, Darashakran, Gozarto, Sharya, Akre, Makhmour, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.







