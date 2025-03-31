What we know about Syria's new government

2025-03-31 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's new government, dominated by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's inner circle, faces the daunting challenge of gaining the trust of Syrians, as well as that of Western countries to secure sanctions relief.

The transitional 23-member cabinet -- without a prime minister -- was announced on Saturday, more than three months after Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led an offensive that toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad.