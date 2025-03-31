Kurdistan’s President condoles former Iraqi President on brother’s passing

2025-03-31 01:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sundayextended his condolences to former Iraqi President Barham Salih following thedeath of his brother, journalist Balen Salih.

"I sincerely extend my sympathies to his honorable family and lovedones, praying to Almighty God to grant the deceased His mercy and a place inHis vast paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon all," Barzanisaid in a message.

He considered Salih a distinguished journalist and a well-known figurefrom a family of struggle in Kurdistan, who “dedicated his life to serving theKurdish cause with utmost devotion."

Salih passed away on Sunday in Washington, D.C., at the age of 62.

He began his journalism career in the 1990s before moving to the UnitedStates in 1996. He joined the Kurdish service of Voice of America in December1999, where he worked until March 14, when their operations were suspended byorder of the US president.