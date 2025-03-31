Iraqi Kurdistan: Ocalan's plea amid Turkish offensive

2025-03-31 03:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan urged the dissolution ofthe militant group and an end to the armed struggle in a February statement,marking a significant shift in the decades-long conflict with Turkiye.

In a statement issued in late February, Ocalan urged an end to thefour-decade armed conflict in southeastern Turkiye, which has claimed tens ofthousands of lives. He called on all factions to lay down their weapons and forthe PKK to dissolve itself, emphasizing that the movement initially emerged dueto a lack of democratic political channels.

Kurdish leaders largely welcomed the statement, with thousandsreportedly gathering in predominantly Kurdish cities in southeastern Turkiye towatch the announcement on large screens.

Following Ocalan’s appeal, the PKK’s executive committee declared aceasefire through the pro-PKK ANF news agency, stating that it would not engagein hostilities unless attacked. However, skepticism remains among both Kurdishand Turkish audiences regarding the feasibility of disbanding the PKK andwhether Turkiye will respond positively.

Last week, senior PKK commander Duran Kalkan accused Turkiye’s rulingJustice and Development Party (AKP) of seeking domination rather than a genuineresolution to the conflict.

The timing of Ocalan’s call coincides with regional and internationalshifts that have altered power balances, which may have influenced his decisionto advocate for a new strategy. However, analysts caution that Turkish militaryoperations are unlikely to halt immediately, as Ankara continues to view thePKK as a terrorist organization and has pledged to maintain its militarycampaigns until it deems the threat eliminated.

Despite the PKK’s ceasefire declaration, Turkish military operationsagainst the group have continued in northern Iraq. Clashes erupted inAl-Amediya, northern Duhok, just two days after Ocalan’s call for disarmament.

Security sources reported that Turkish warplanes targeted PKK positionsin the Metina (Matin) mountain range, while eyewitnesses described plumes ofsmoke rising near the village of Sirkli, though details on casualties remainunclear.

Turkish artillery also resumed shelling PKK positions on the slopes ofMount Gara in Al-Amediya, Duhok.

According to the American monitoring organization Christian PeacemakerTeams (CPT), Turkiye conducted 14 air and artillery strikes in Iraqi Kurdistanover one week in March, despite the PKK’s ceasefire. The attacks includedmultiple artillery bombardments, airstrikes by fighter jets, and helicopterassaults. The PKK reportedly responded twice.

For now, it remains unclear whether Ocalan’s appeal will translate intoconcrete steps, as Turkish operations continue despite the ceasefire.