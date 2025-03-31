Iraq Expands Auto Gas Fueling Network

2025-03-31 03:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. As part of the government's national program, Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced the opening of four new liquefied gas (LPG) fueling stations along the international highway connecting Baghdad to the southern provinces. The initiative is led by the General Company for Gas Filling and Services, aiming to expand gas-powered vehicle infrastructure […]

